Getting Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will be mostly cloudy in eastern parts of the region today. There will be quite a bit more sunshine out to the west. Highs will range from the mid to upper 20s in the east to the mid 30s out west. It may be breezy at times today with wind gusts approaching 30 mph.

Friday looks to be a little warmer and still a little breezy. Highs will range from the upper 20s and low 30s in the east to the low 40s out west. Over the weekend, we’re keeping an eye on a potential winter storm to move through the region. While we do have the potential for some light rain and snow across the region, it looks like most of the precipitation will be to our south and east. We’ll keep an eye on this system and keep you updated as we head into the weekend! Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 30s.

Early next week, we should start to see the clouds break. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. By the middle of next week, we will bring in a chance of a few flurries, but temperatures will be dropping. By the end of next week, we’re talking about highs in the low to mid teens.

