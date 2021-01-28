Advertisement

GPAC basketball recap with highlights from Northwestern vs. Dordt doubleheader and DWU men at Briar Cliff

2 games from Orange City and the DWU men at BC
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY and SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern women have been getting better all season. And they continued that Wednesday night at home with a 64-58 win over arch-rival Dordt. Molly Schaney’s 16 led the Red Raiders and Ashtyn VeerBeek had 30 points for the Defenders.

In the men’s game, both teams came in with almost identical records. The Red Raiders were 15-5 and the Defenders were 15-6. Dordt took the early lead 11-4 on 3′s by Jacob Vis-15 points and Garret Franken-13 points. But freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek’s 19 helped Northwestern rally for an 81-67 victory.

And in Sioux City, the 16th-ranked DWU men tried to break out of the brief funk that included 3 losses in 4 games after a 13-game winning streak. The Tigers brought a 14-4 record to Briar Cliff to play the Chargers. Nick Harden had 26 points and Sawyer Schultz 22 as the Tigers came away with an 86-76 win.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill via ‘smoke out’ rule
Jacob Schmidt-Hinrichs
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested on drug charges after crashing into snowbank
Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Friends raising money for DWU student who passed away

Latest News

Aberdeen's Josh Heupel is new Tennessee Football Coach
Aberdeen’s Josh Heupel hired as new Tennessee football coach
Wings keep winning at The Odde with 3-1 victory over Minot
Wings look to extend NAHL dominance against Minot at The Odde Wednesday night
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 27th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 27th