GPAC basketball recap with highlights from Northwestern vs. Dordt doubleheader and DWU men at Briar Cliff

ORANGE CITY and SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern women have been getting better all season. And they continued that Wednesday night at home with a 64-58 win over arch-rival Dordt. Molly Schaney’s 16 led the Red Raiders and Ashtyn VeerBeek had 30 points for the Defenders.

In the men’s game, both teams came in with almost identical records. The Red Raiders were 15-5 and the Defenders were 15-6. Dordt took the early lead 11-4 on 3′s by Jacob Vis-15 points and Garret Franken-13 points. But freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek’s 19 helped Northwestern rally for an 81-67 victory.

And in Sioux City, the 16th-ranked DWU men tried to break out of the brief funk that included 3 losses in 4 games after a 13-game winning streak. The Tigers brought a 14-4 record to Briar Cliff to play the Chargers. Nick Harden had 26 points and Sawyer Schultz 22 as the Tigers came away with an 86-76 win.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.