Advertisement

NASA to pay tribute to fallen heroes on Day of Remembrance

Thursday marks 35 years since Challenger explosion
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – On Thursday, NASA will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the pursuit of space exploration.

Jan. 28 is NASA’s Day of Remembrance, when the entire agency is set to commemorate space missions that ended in tragedy.

They will honor the crews of Apollo 1, the space shuttle Columbia and the space shuttle Challenger.

Thursday also marks 35 years since the Challenger explosion. In 1986, the shuttle broke apart 73 seconds into the flight.

Seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Schmidt-Hinrichs
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested on drug charges after crashing into snowbank
Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Friends raising money for DWU student who passed away
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File photo.
Minnesota officials say some health systems ignoring vaccine rollout guidance
Opponents of HB1076 protested outside the state Capitol Tuesday morning.
South Dakota House passes transgender bill; measure now moves to Senate

Latest News

Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Navalny defiant as Russian court rejects arrest appeal
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
New Biden health care orders begin to unspool Trump policies