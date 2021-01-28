Advertisement

Sioux Falls state senator calls for statewide mask mandate

A state senator from Sioux Falls has introduced a measure calling for a statewide mask mandate.
A state senator from Sioux Falls has introduced a measure calling for a statewide mask mandate.
Jan. 27, 2021
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota state senator is proposing a statewide mask mandate.

Senator Reynold Nesiba from Sioux Falls has introduced Senate Bill 125.

He says the legislation is to protect the health and safety of all South Dakotans during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The bill was filed today and awaits committee assignment from Senate President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck.

The bill uses language almost identical to mask requirements already in place in South Dakota, mirroring Sioux Falls’ ordinance.

