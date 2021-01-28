Advertisement

Sioux Falls Winter Carnival benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire kicks off Feb. 6

2021 Sioux Falls Winter Carnival logo
2021 Sioux Falls Winter Carnival logo(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire announced their schedule for the third annual Winter Carnival.

The Winter Carnival kicks off February 6th, with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire’s mission to nurture, educate and enrich children and youth for lifelong success.

“Building a strong community is a key component to creating great futures for kids, by getting involved in impactful projects with the city we are helping to teach our kids through leading by example. We are thrilled to be embarking on year three of Sioux Falls Winter Carnival and ready to engage the city to embrace winter,” says Amy Sumner, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Director of Philanthropy.

Event organizers say the events will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines with the signature Frost fundraising gala being held virtually.

For a full list of events, visit www.sfwintercarnival.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill via ‘smoke out’ rule
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Friends raising money for DWU student who passed away
Jacob Schmidt-Hinrichs
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested on drug charges after crashing into snowbank

Latest News

Through the South Dakota Department of Health, Sanford has been assigned to help vaccinate...
Vaccination events target rural communities in South Dakota
Giving back after receiving cancer care
Someone You Should Know: Giving Back to Provider of Cancer Care
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
South Dakota judge hears arguments on marijuana amendment
An Aberdeen native will be at the helm of the University of Tennessee’s football program. And...
South Dakotans react to Heupel hire at University of Tennessee