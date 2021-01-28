Sioux Falls Winter Carnival benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire kicks off Feb. 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire announced their schedule for the third annual Winter Carnival.

The Winter Carnival kicks off February 6th, with proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire’s mission to nurture, educate and enrich children and youth for lifelong success.

“Building a strong community is a key component to creating great futures for kids, by getting involved in impactful projects with the city we are helping to teach our kids through leading by example. We are thrilled to be embarking on year three of Sioux Falls Winter Carnival and ready to engage the city to embrace winter,” says Amy Sumner, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Director of Philanthropy.

Event organizers say the events will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines with the signature Frost fundraising gala being held virtually.

For a full list of events, visit www.sfwintercarnival.com.

