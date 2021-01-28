Someone You Should Know: Giving Back to Provider of Cancer Care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 4-year-old Axel Toft of Brookings had quite a ceremony this week to mark the end of his cancer treatment.

It was a larger gathering and due to the pandemic, it was held outdoors instead of indoors at the Sanford Castle in Sioux Falls. But, it was a heartwarming moment on a cold afternoon and afterwards, Axel’s family said thanks to the Castle in a major way. Axel’s mom tells us more about this week’s Someone You Should Know.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.