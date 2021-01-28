South Dakotans react to Heupel hire at University of Tennessee

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Aberdeen native will be at the helm of the University of Tennessee’s football program. And those in Aberdeen who know him and his family are excited to watch the next chapter in his career.

Josh Heupel was named Tennessee’s 27th head coach this morning. Heupel graduated from Aberdeen Central in 1996, going on to play at Weber State before transferring to Oklahoma. There he was a Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2000, and led the Sooners to a National Championship the next year.

However he got his first look at coaching watching his father Ken lead the Northern State football program. And current Aberdeen Central Athletic Director Gene Brownell said it’s was obvious how much Josh took to coaching.

“Josh, of course grew up on the football field and in the locker rooms. And was around his father all that period of time.” Brownell said.

Steve Svendsen, Heupel’s former head coach at Aberdeen Central, said Heupel’s gotten to this point in his career not only because he’s a driven individual, but because of how he works with his players.

“He builds relationships with people. It’s not just a one-and-done thing. And what I think those kids are going to find out about that is he genuinely cares about them It’s not just coming in and turning over a football program.” Svendsen said.

Brownell said Heupel’s move to Tennessee will be an adjustment to make, but said he’s had the experience and backing to do so.

“If you look at it, you see now he’s graduated to the Southeast Conference. So that will be quite a challenge.” Brownell said.

And Svendsen said he knows Heupel will give Tennessee everything he has.

“You know, he’s got a plan he believes in. And he really believes he’s going to go into that program and turn it around. He’s not afraid to go into something that is down at the bottom right now. And he wants to bring Tennessee back to where they’re used to being, on top.” Svendsen said.

