Vaccination events target rural communities in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As COVID-19 vaccinations continue, some are concerned about how accessible it will be to those living in rural parts of South Dakota. And whether they’ll be able to get the vaccine in a timely manner. The folks at Sanford Health are working to bridge that gap by holding vaccination events.

Through the South Dakota Department of Health, Sanford has been assigned to help vaccinate residents in McCook and Miner county. So they’ve set up a vaccination clinic at the Armory in Salem.

95-year-old Salem resident, Harold Stiefvater and his wife Joan are among those getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“To get rid of this virus. To feel safe. I feel sorry for the sick ones and there’s so many that didn’t come out of it,” said Harold.

This is the second vaccination clinic to be held in Salem

“It’s really important to get people vaccinated, so we can end this pandemic,” said Matt Van Voorhis, Sanford Health Emergency Manager.

Anyone 80 years or older is receiving their first dose while those from priority group 1A are receiving their second dose.

Sanford Health staff say they are focused on making the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible for those in rural areas.

“The farther that people have to travel, the less likely they may be to get the vaccine, and because we have the resources to do so we want to make sure again that we’re being equitable to the population and not only serving the metro population of Sioux Falls and some of the larger cities but then again getting out to the rural areas and making sure we’re taking everybody into consideration and give everyone an equal opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Van Voorhis.

The accessibility is something Liz Stiefvater appreciates.

“I’m glad that it’s available for as many people as possible,” said Liz.

Getting the vaccine is very important to her.

“Do this, so we can conquer this COVID,” said Liz.

Overall over 300 residents in McCook and Miner county received the COVID-19 vaccination.

These vaccination events are by appointment only. The next clinics in Salem will be held on February 24th and March 10th from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To be added to the waitlist for an appointment, fill out the ‘Vaccine Waiting List’ form here.

Sanford Health will then contact individuals who meet the current vaccine qualifications to schedule appointments.

For more information on getting the COVID-19 vaccine in other communities click here.

