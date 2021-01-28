Advertisement

Wings look to extend NAHL dominance against Minot at The Odde Wednesday night

Aberdeen has lost only 1 game all season in the NAHL
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings won 14 straight to start the NAHL season. Scott Langer broke the league’s all-time record with 603 wins. After finally losing, the Wings had ripped off 7 straight going into Wednesday night’s home game at The Odde with Minot.

And they picked up right where they left off as Thomas Manty (10th) and Natan Vertes (13th) scored in the first period. Jake Sibell came into the game with an 18-0-0 record between the pipes and 4 consecutive shutouts. He took a shutout late into the game Wednesday night before the Tauros finally lit the lamp. But Sibell finished with 24 stops on 25 shots on goal and Liam Fraser’s late goal iced the 3-1 win for the Wings who are now 22-1-0.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Roosevelt HS, Dakota Wesleyan coaches remember ‘positive’ player
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasters Association
UPDATE: House revives transgender bill via ‘smoke out’ rule
Jacob Schmidt-Hinrichs
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested on drug charges after crashing into snowbank
Emmanuel Christopher, who graduated from Roosevelt in 2016 and went on to play for DWU, passed...
Friends raising money for DWU student who passed away

Latest News

Aberdeen's Josh Heupel is new Tennessee Football Coach
Aberdeen’s Josh Heupel hired as new Tennessee football coach
Northwestern sweeps Dordt and DWU men win at Briar Cliff in GPAC hoops
GPAC basketball recap with highlights from Northwestern vs. Dordt doubleheader and DWU men at Briar Cliff
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 27th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, January 27th