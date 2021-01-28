Wings look to extend NAHL dominance against Minot at The Odde Wednesday night

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings won 14 straight to start the NAHL season. Scott Langer broke the league’s all-time record with 603 wins. After finally losing, the Wings had ripped off 7 straight going into Wednesday night’s home game at The Odde with Minot.

And they picked up right where they left off as Thomas Manty (10th) and Natan Vertes (13th) scored in the first period. Jake Sibell came into the game with an 18-0-0 record between the pipes and 4 consecutive shutouts. He took a shutout late into the game Wednesday night before the Tauros finally lit the lamp. But Sibell finished with 24 stops on 25 shots on goal and Liam Fraser’s late goal iced the 3-1 win for the Wings who are now 22-1-0.

