3rd suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls ATM theft

Brockton Hubers
Brockton Hubers(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say they have made another arrest in connection to a recent theft of an ATM from a Sioux Falls business.

Forty-five-year-old Bockton Hubers is charged with grand theft and possession of stolen property charges, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

The arrest is connection to a burglary that took place early Wednesday morning in western Sioux Falls. Police previously said two other suspects, 28-year-old Eugene Stark and 30-year-old Samantha Leonard, stole an ATM from a motel on S. Lyons Avenue, near the intersection of W. 12th Street and I-29.

Hubers owns the house where the ATM was ultimately found, Clemens said. He was arrested Thursday.

Police arrested Stark and Leonard on Wednesday. The pair were also arrested earlier this month for allegedly breaking into two Sioux Falls casinos.

Eugene Stark, left, and Samantha Leonard
Eugene Stark, left, and Samantha Leonard(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

