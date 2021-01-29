Advertisement

5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; active cases continue decline

COVID-19 tests processing (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials reported five additional COVID-19 deaths Friday, but active cases continued a downward trend.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 1,768. One victim was in their 50s, the rest were over the age 80.

The Department of Health reported 160 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing total known cases to 107,955. Active cases fell by 77 to 3,060. The state has not had fewer than 3,000 active cases since September.

Current hospitalizations fell by nine to 152. This marks the state’s lowest level since Sept. 18.

A total of 66,448 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 3,200 from the previous day. Overall, 7.6% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, according to New York Times data. Around the region, North Dakota has the highest rate, with 7.9% receiving at least one shot. Nebraska stands at 6%; Minnesota, at 5.6%; and Iowa, at 5.4%.

