Missing Fla. girls, 12 and 13, recovered safely after Amber Alert

(Gray News) - Police say a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl last seen in the Homestead, Florida, area have been recovered safely after an Amber Alert was issued for them.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

This successful resolution would not have been possible without the hard work from my MDPD officers, and the help from @KathyFndzRundle, @FDLEPIO, and Commissioner @kionnemcghee. I am grateful the juveniles were found safe. #TogetherWeCan https://t.co/L9WG4zcmPt — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) January 30, 2021

