Animal control searching for Chihuahua that bit girl in downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle(City of Sioux Falls)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for a small dog that they say bit a teenage girl in downtown Sioux Falls.

The girl was walking on S. Phillips Avenue near 9th Street when she noticed a black Chihuahua running loose in traffic. She went to catch the dog, and it turned around and bit her. The dog, which didn’t have a collar, then ran off.

Animal Control officers say they need to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations. Anyone with information is asked to call 605-367-7000.

