Johnson proposes merging most of Washington D.C. with Maryland

The skyline of Washington, D.C., including the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and...
The skyline of Washington, D.C., including the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.(Ron Edmonds | AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST
(Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson is wading into the debate over making the District of Columbia a state.

Johnson recently proposed legislation that would bar Washinton D.C. from becoming a state by merging most of it with Maryland.

On Wednesday, Johnson introduced his District of Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act again. The area that consists of the National Mall and most federal buildings would remain as Washington D.C., according to the proposal.

Democrats recently introduced legislation that would make Washington D.C. the 51st state. They argue residents currently do not have any representation in in Congress. Republicans are generally opposed to the idea, as the city tends to vote overwhelmingly Democratic.

“The District of Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act kills two birds with one stone,” Johnson said. “It removes the need for D.C. statehood, while also providing representation to individuals living in the district by merging the suburbs with Maryland.”

The District of Columbia has just over seven hundred thousand residents, which would rank it ahead of Wyoming and Vermont.

