Local youth percussion group hosting waffle breakfast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The percussion group Groove Incorporated has been going strong for more than two decades. But like everything else, when the pandemic hit, the group had to adjust.

Because it’s a private organization, the team was able to keep playing.

“We weren’t able to do parades but we were able to meet and have practices, and we did a couple of little park events, but it was mostly about, let’s get together with the kids and drum,” Pete Hansen, the Executive Director of Groove Inc., said.

Mainly, because it’s so positive for the kids, whether they’re involved in the winter or summer drumline, summer groups, or private lessons.

“I just have really loved being here and playing with my friends,” Will Raether, a student in Groove, said. “It’s probably been the greatest experience of my entire life.”

His brother, Josh Raether, who is also a student in Groove, agrees.

“It helps me to become a better percussionist,” Josh said. “That makes band more fun and it allows me to do more in life than if I hadn’t been in Groove.”

But for those on the leadership team, it’s much more than just percussion.

“We get to watch these kids go from not being able to hold a stick, maybe not being able to count, to becoming musicians who are able to go onto the college level,” Jason Raether, a Percussion Instructor for Groove, said. “Probably the best thing is that we really are an integral part of helping them become better human beings, better people.”

The group’s mantra: no drummer left behind. A vision accomplished through Groove’s scholarship fund.

“We keep enough money in there to hopefully be able to continue to make sure every single kid who wants to do this is able to do it,” Hansen said. “Some of our biggest success stories have been the kids who couldn’t afford to be here.”

The group’s biggest fundraiser that benefits that scholarship fund is Saturday, Jan. 30. It’ a waffle breakfast at Faith Lutheran Church.

The fundraiser begins at 8:30 in the morning, and tickets can be purchased at the door.

