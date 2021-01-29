Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000, give bonuses to current employees

Lowe's is preparing for the spring rush by rewarding its workers and hiring many more.
Lowe's is preparing for the spring rush by rewarding its workers and hiring many more.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lowe’s plans to hire more than 50,000 new employees ahead of the spring rush and award $80 million in bonuses to current associates.

This will be the seventh bonus Lowe’s has given hourly employees during the pandemic, bringing the company’s total COVID-19 financial commitment to employees to nearly $1.3 billion.

Hourly associates at stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on Feb. 5.

Full-time hourly associates will get $300. Part-time and seasonal associates will get $150.

The company is also looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

Job-seekers can learn more about open positions by visiting the company’s website or texting “jobs” to 56937.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brockton Hubers
3rd suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls ATM theft
Authorities say the crash happened near Brandon Friday afternoon. (Courtesy: South Dakota...
Two SD Highway Patrol troopers struck on I-90
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
HB 1089 sponsors face backlash from fellow Republicans

Latest News

The creator of the mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore at President Joe Biden’s inauguration has...
Creator of ‘Bernie’ mittens partners with teddy bear maker
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russia arrests 3,800 during wide protests backing Navalny
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
The paternal grandmother found the family when she arrived at the home, expecting to babysit...
Couple, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Okla. mobile home