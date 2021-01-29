Advertisement

Two SD Highway Patrol troopers struck on I-90

Authorities say the crash happened near Brandon Friday afternoon. (Courtesy: South Dakota...
Authorities say the crash happened near Brandon Friday afternoon. (Courtesy: South Dakota Highway Patrol)(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were struck while on the side of the road on I-90 Friday, according to authorities.

The two troopers were investigating a vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near mile marker 407, near Brandon. Authorities say a vehicle heading east failed to move over while the highway patrol cruiser was on the side of the road with its emergency lights, and struck it at highway speeds.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the original crash was in one of the trooper’s vehicle when it was struck. Two highway patrol troopers and the passenger all sustained minor injuries. All three were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle which struck the Highway Patrol vehicle was issued a citation for Careless Driving, Failure to stop for an emergency vehicle, and causing an accident with a stopped emergency vehicle.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brockton Hubers
3rd suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls ATM theft
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
HB 1089 sponsors face backlash from fellow Republicans

Latest News

Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student...
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student athlete
Mitchell Restaurant Rumble
Mitchell Restaurant Rumble is bring members of the community out to support local restaurants
Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a report of a robbery near the area of West 12th...
Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery
The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student...
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student athlete