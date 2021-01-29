Two SD Highway Patrol troopers struck on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were struck while on the side of the road on I-90 Friday, according to authorities.

The two troopers were investigating a vehicle crash on Interstate 90 near mile marker 407, near Brandon. Authorities say a vehicle heading east failed to move over while the highway patrol cruiser was on the side of the road with its emergency lights, and struck it at highway speeds.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the original crash was in one of the trooper’s vehicle when it was struck. Two highway patrol troopers and the passenger all sustained minor injuries. All three were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle which struck the Highway Patrol vehicle was issued a citation for Careless Driving, Failure to stop for an emergency vehicle, and causing an accident with a stopped emergency vehicle.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

