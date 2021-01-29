Wintry Mix for Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A storm system is on the way for the weekend and while it won’t be packed with precipitation, it’s still going to have a big impact on traveling across portions of the Dakota News Now viewing area.

A light freezing drizzle will start overnight tonight and into Saturday morning which will already add to some difficult travel thanks to some ice forming on area roadways. Most temperatures do get above freezing so during the afternoon it won’t be as big of an issue, but then as temperatures begin to drop again Saturday night some snowfall will be added to the mix.

Minor snowfall accumulations of around an inch or less are likely for much of the area especially along and west of I-29. As you go east of I-29, some totals around 1 to 3 inches will be possible in portions of southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Otherwise, this all ends Sunday morning and we’ll be left with quiet weather and mild temperatures for Sunday.

Next week begins on a quiet note with mild air sticking around along with some sunshine. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 30′s east and even some 40′s west. Another storm system is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday which will look to bring a better chance for snowfall across the area. It’s still too early to talk exact amounts. That’s going to be accompanied by significantly colder air by the end of next week and next weekend. Dangerous wind chills are possible.

