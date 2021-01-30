21st Ranked Dakota State Women Fly Past Viterbo

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota State women’s basketball team, ranked 21st in the NAIA, had no problems winning their twelth straight game on Friday night at the Trojan Fieldhouse, ripping Viterbo 88-58.

The Trojans improve to 16-3 overall and a perfect 8-0 in North Star play.

Jessi Giles led all scorers with 20 points. Elsie Aslesen scored 14 and Lexi Robson added 11.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

