Augie Women Pluck The Peacocks To Get Dave Krauth’s 650th Career Win

Vikings win 82-39
By Zach Borg and AU Athletics
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana women’s basketball team defeated Upper Iowa at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night 82-39. It made for a special occasion as the win marked head coach Dave Krauth’s 650th career win, all at Augustana.

The Vikings improve to 5-3 on the season and 4-2 in the loop. AU had five players with double-digit scoring and junior Vishe’ Rabb scored a season-high 13 points.

The Vikings found 10 of their first quarter points off the bench with Rabb and Janelle Shiffler getting in the scorers book. Augustana went on a 7-0 run to close the first quarter leading 21-12.

The Vikings were able to pull away in the second quarter. From the 4:29 mark on, AU opened up a 13-0 run leaving the Peacocks (1-8, 0-7) scoreless the remainder of the quarter. A barrage of 3-pointers, two from sophomore Lauren Sees and the others by senior Izzy Van Veldhuizen and freshman Jennifer Aadland helped the Vikings secure a 21-point lead going into the half.

Augustana’s defense proved to be too much for the Peacocks as they were held to 18 total points in the second half. The Vikings were able to score 40 points in that time, shooting over 40 percent from the field. Augustana’s lead would grow to 43 before the final buzzer sounded with the 82-39 advantage.

Van Veldhuizen led the Vikings in scoring with 18 points and Duffy led the team in rebounds grabbing seven.

Augustana had 22 of their points come from off the bench. As a team, the Vikings recorded 14 steals and four blocks. Three players recorded two steals in Sees, Rabb and Van Veldhuizen.

Lydia Haack led the Peacocks with 14 points and Brooke Evenson led the team in rebounds with eight.

The two squads will return in action for the second of two games tomorrow at 3 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.

