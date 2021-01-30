Coyotes Obliterate Omaha

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stanley Umude scored 22 of his game-high 32 points in the first half to lead South Dakota to an impressive 91-59 win against Omaha Friday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes (9-6, 7-0 Summit) are 7-0 to start conference play for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign. South Dakota has won eight games in a row for the second time in as many seasons. USD will try to equal the 1999-2000 team’s mark of eight straight to begin the season in Saturday’s rematch at 7 p.m.

Umude was simply fantastic in logging his third 30-plus effort of the season. He made seven shots in a row, including two triples, and totaled 20 points in all during a nine-minute span that gave South Dakota a 37-13 lead with six minutes left in the first half.

And he had help.

Big man Tasos Kamateros had 11 points and nine boards in the opening stanza while Kruz Perrott-Hunt totaled 11 more and assisted on two other buckets. Combined, the trio of Kamateros, Perrott-Hunt and Umude were 16-of-23 from the field in the first half and USD took a 54-20 advantage into the break.

The defense on the other end was equally impressive. Omaha (2-13, 0-5) shot just 26 percent (8-of-30) in the first half, made one free throw and was outrebounded 24-10. La’Mel Robinson made two of Omaha’s three 3-pointers in the first half. He went on to lead the Mavericks with a game-high 11 points.

Umude’s breakaway dunk with 12:06 remaining was his 31st and 32nd points on the night and made it 68-44. He was 11-of-18 from the floor, made all eight free throws and had five boards.

Perrott-Hunt made 3-of-4 triples and finished with a career-high 16 points. Kamateros ended with 13. Point guard A.J. Plitzuweit chipped in eight points, six rebounds and two assists.

South Dakota shot a season-best 56.9 percent from the field aided by the 20-of-32 effort in the first half. The Coyotes were 7-of-15 from downtown, committed just six turnovers and had an edge of 11 on the glass.

