Advertisement

Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student athlete

Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Family, friends and members of the community gathered at the Gateway Lounge, in Sioux Falls Saturday, to remember the life of Emmanuel “Manny” Christopher.

The purpose of the event was to raise funds for the family to cover expenses. It consisted of free-will donation, a 50-50 drawing and a raffle auction.

“It took everybody as a community to come together and really pull this off,” said Dan Larson, a former teammate of Manny’s.

Some attendees of the event said they wanted to use this tragic incident as an opportunity to grow.

“I think so often we go through our day to day life with the people in our life who are important to us and we fail to tell them how important they are and how much they mean to us,” said Mckenzie Erickson, a lifelong friend of Emmanuel.

People of the community wish to never forget Manny’s life.

“He’ll always be with us, that’s why we say long live M.C.,” said Larson.

The event began at 1:00 pm and went until 6:00 pm. If you we’re unable to attend but still would like to help the family you can donate to their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brockton Hubers
3rd suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls ATM theft
Authorities say the crash happened near Brandon Friday afternoon. (Courtesy: South Dakota...
Two SD Highway Patrol troopers struck on I-90
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
HB 1089 sponsors face backlash from fellow Republicans

Latest News

Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student...
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student athlete
Mitchell Restaurant Rumble
Mitchell Restaurant Rumble is bring members of the community out to support local restaurants
Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a report of a robbery near the area of West 12th...
Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery
The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota