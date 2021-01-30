Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student athlete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Family, friends and members of the community gathered at the Gateway Lounge, in Sioux Falls Saturday, to remember the life of Emmanuel “Manny” Christopher.

The purpose of the event was to raise funds for the family to cover expenses. It consisted of free-will donation, a 50-50 drawing and a raffle auction.

“It took everybody as a community to come together and really pull this off,” said Dan Larson, a former teammate of Manny’s.

Some attendees of the event said they wanted to use this tragic incident as an opportunity to grow.

“I think so often we go through our day to day life with the people in our life who are important to us and we fail to tell them how important they are and how much they mean to us,” said Mckenzie Erickson, a lifelong friend of Emmanuel.

People of the community wish to never forget Manny’s life.

“He’ll always be with us, that’s why we say long live M.C.,” said Larson.

The event began at 1:00 pm and went until 6:00 pm. If you we’re unable to attend but still would like to help the family you can donate to their GoFundMe.

