FEMA approves funding for four flood-prone South Dakota communities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - FEMA and the state of South Dakota have approved more than $3.7 million in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds to four flood-prone cities.

The funds will be used to buy flood-prone properties and their removal from the floodplain. According to FEMA, the purchases will allow property owners to relocate away from high-risk flood areas.

The breakdown in Federal funds includes:

$1,147,538 for the purchase of 12 properties in the City of Madison.

$928,816 for the purchase of seven properties in the City of Sioux Falls.

$806,641 for the purchase of 10 properties in the City of Dell Rapids.

$443,607 for the purchase of six properties in the City of Yankton.

The State of South Dakota will contribute an additional $443,547 for the projects with the local community responsible for the remaining costs.

The South Dakota Office of Emergency Management says the funding is the result of one of four presidential disaster declarations approved for South Dakota in 2019.

In addition, the funds have been awarded for numerous smaller projects across the state including the construction of storm shelters and safe rooms as well as providing emergency generators to protect critical infrastructure.

