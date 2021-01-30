Advertisement

Harrisburg Dominates Watertown In Basketball Doubleheader

Tiger girls win 55-38 followed by 73-41 boys victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:35 PM CST
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg basketball teams are each ranked in AA and each showed why during a doubleheader with visiting Watertown on Friday night.

The third-ranked Tiger girls opened the day by pulling away from the Arrows in the second half to win 55-38. The fifth ranked boys followed that up with a 73-41 thrashing.

