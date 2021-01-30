Harrisburg Dominates Watertown In Basketball Doubleheader

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Harrisburg basketball teams are each ranked in AA and each showed why during a doubleheader with visiting Watertown on Friday night.

The third-ranked Tiger girls opened the day by pulling away from the Arrows in the second half to win 55-38. The fifth ranked boys followed that up with a 73-41 thrashing.

