Huron organizations driving donation campaign for the DEX

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two Huron organizations are helping drive donations to help fund the construction of the Dakota Events CompleX, or DEX, on the State Fairgrounds.

The Greater Huron Development Corporation and the Huron Community Foundation have pledged $100,000 each, $200,000 in total, in matching donations put forward the funding of the DEX. The $20 million complex is expected to be funded with $12 million coming from the state of South Dakota, with the rest coming from individual donations and insurance payments.

Greater Huron Development Corporation President and CEO Tad Haeder said the loss of the old Beef Complex, which was destroyed in a fire on October 31st, takes away some history from the state fairgrounds. But he said having a new complex will add a new face to the region.

“Pierre has the Capitol, Brookings has SDSU. Mitchell has the Corn Palace. Huron is the State Fair community in the State of South Dakota. And a big part of that identity was the Beef Complex, and know it will be the DEX in the future when it’s done.” Haeder said.

And Haeder says it’s not just an investment into the state fairgrounds to be used for only agriculture, but it will draw regional and national events to Huron.

“I don’t see a big limit to it. There’s a huge facility with 200,000 square feet indoors. So you’re wildest imagination.”

That has the power to draw more visitors to Huron, already looking to attract more tourists after a difficult year due to the ongoing pandemic. Huron Chamber and Visitors Bureau President Laurie Shelton said the uses of a new complex could help draw new crowds to Huron, Beadle County and South Dakota.

“You know, my head just kind of spins as we go along, thinking of what those possibilities are if we have that event center built like that. And for it to be enclosed.” Shelton said.

Haeder said the two organizations are putting forward their funds to help give people in the community and region a chance to not only increase their donation amount, but give them a sense of ownership into the complex.

“And that’s really a good chance for people to give to their community, and then get more out of their giving.” Haeder said

The organizations will continue to match donations until their pledged amount of funds are exhausted. More information about where and how to donate can be found here.

