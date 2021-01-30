INTERSTATE ACCIDENT HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF MOVE OVER LAW

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers were taken to the hospital, after their patrol car was hit while on the side of the interstate earlier today.

When emergency vehicles or law enforcement, deal with an incident on the side of the road, they know the high-speed traffic can always be dangerous.

The move over law in South Dakota is one-way officials have tried to help them and other people stranded on the side of the road safe.

“So, it’s a safety measure for everyone involved, safety for us, safety for the people we pull over, safety for stranded motorist who are on the side of the road. It just helps us not to have worry about not only the situation that we are dealing with at the time we don’t have to deal with other people that are coming by us at a high rate of speed,” said Deputy Olson, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office.

The law states that motorist on interstates and other highways with two or more lanes traveling in the same direction as a stopped vehicle must merge into the farthest lane away from the stopped vehicles.

Which provides much needed comfort of mind to those on the side of the road... When the law is followed.

“I would say it has helped, the few that don’t know the law and don’t know that the law is in place that causes the issue for everybody else, and that’s what happened today,” said Olson

Motorist must also go 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. This helps to protect people on the side of the road, but they know to always stay vigilant.

“We still tell our employees to always be mindful of traffic, be aware, you know just for their own safety,” said Scott Christensen, Director of Clinical Services for PatientCare EMS.

