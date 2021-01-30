Keeping your family safe from carbon monoxide poisoning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Carbon monoxide poisoning claims the lives of hundreds of people in the US each year and makes thousands more ill. While it happens year-round, it’s especially common during the winter months due to heating devices.

Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless making it hard to detect. It’s a poisonous gas produced by devices that burn fuel, such as a furnace, water heater, fireplace, or stove.

You can be exposed to the gas if these devices are incorrectly vented or malfunction. Other devices include using a generator, grill, camp stove, or any other gasoline or charcoal-burning devices in any enclosed area.

“I just would like you to think about ice fishing. Those ice fishing huts. In the summer, not only your tents but your campers,” said Diane Hall, program coordinator and educator for Sanford Poison Control.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to the flu such as headaches, drowsiness, and vomiting, but it can become deadly if undetected.

“It impairs the ability of the blood to carry oxygen and of course your brain and your heart are uber-sensitive to the lack of oxygen,” said Hall.

So Hall says it’s important to have a carbon monoxide detector installed within ten feet of every bedroom to alert you if there’s a gas leak.

“You want to replace your carbon monoxide detectors every five to seven years or when your manufacturer tells you, what they recommend,” said Hall.

Scheduling an annual checkup with an HVAC company to assess appliances like the furnace and the hot water heater can help prevent carbon monoxide in your home.

“Water heaters run year-round, but they don’t have the strain like the furnaces do in the winter. So when you get a combination of the two together, say you’ve got a bad chimney that can absolutely put carbon monoxide in the house,” said Kelly Cline, a service technician with Waterbury Heating and Cooling.

Cline wants to remind everyone to also have their air filters changed regularly.

“If you let them be plugged up long enough it can crack the heat exchanger and can cause a carbon monoxide issue. So filtration is very, very important with furnaces. Airflow is very, very important,” said Cline.

In 2020, 43 South Dakotans were exposed to carbon monoxide. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

If you think you’ve been exposed to carbon monoxide you can call the Sanford Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

