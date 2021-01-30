No Fans Allowed At NSIC Basketball Tournaments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern Sun Conference announced the format for their conference basketball tournaments at the Sanford Pentagon next month.

Like the Summit League and most other events there this year, no fans will be allowed to attend.

The field for the tournament has been trimmed to eight teams with the top four from each division beginning quarterfinal play on February 25 and 26, followed by semifinals on the 27th and championships on Sunday the 28th.

