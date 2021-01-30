Advertisement

No Fans Allowed At NSIC Basketball Tournaments

Format for next month’s event at the Sanford Pentagon set
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern Sun Conference announced the format for their conference basketball tournaments at the Sanford Pentagon next month.

Like the Summit League and most other events there this year, no fans will be allowed to attend.

The field for the tournament has been trimmed to eight teams with the top four from each division beginning quarterfinal play on February 25 and 26, followed by semifinals on the 27th and championships on Sunday the 28th.

