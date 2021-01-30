Advertisement

Northern Men Down Duluth

#2 Wolves Win 83-72
By Zach Borg and NSU Athletics
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 2 Northern State University men’s basketball team tied the school record for consecutive wins (18) this evening, defeating Minnesota Duluth. The record dates back to February of last year when the Wolves defeated Southwest Minnesota State (74-66) on the road.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 83, UMD 72 Records: NSU 9-0 (7-0 NSIC), SCSU 2-4 (1-4 NSIC) Attendance: 1141

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Wolves come out of the gates with one of their best starts of the season, notching 41 points in the first half, shooting 54.3% from the field
  • They didn’t look back in the second hitting 17-of-30 from the field, including four from beyond the arc
  • Duluth did edge out the Wolves in rebounds 37-34, however Northern was strong in the paint scoring a season high 58 points
  • NSU shot 55.4% from the floor and 27.3% from the 3-point line
  • Likewise, the Wolves were strong on defense holding the Bulldogs who shot 39.4% from the floor and 29.2% from beyond the arc
  • Northern tallied a combined 18 assists, seven steals, and five blocks in the win
  • The Wolves recorded 16 points off the bench, led by Roko Dominovic with eight, and added 16 points off turnovers, 12 fast break points, and nine second chance points
  • Three players scored in double figures and four shot 50.0% or better from the floor

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

PHILLIPS’ TAKE

“We did an excellent job on two really good scoring guards there, Brown and Blair. Blair was 5-for-15 and Brown was 1-for-7. More importantly than that we made them work to get their shots. The shots we are able to get on the offensive end on most nights will produce better results, than the shots that they were able to generate. That was a good quality win over a good quality young team.

UP NEXT

The Wolves return to Wachs Arena tomorrow at 4 p.m. versus Minnesota Duluth. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

