Realtors search for sellers as number of home buyers surge

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Prospective buyers looking for a place to call home, are struggling to find a place as the home inventory shortage from 2020 carries into 2021.

As of Friday morning, the city of Sioux Falls had just over 300 homes for sale, which is far below average.

“In our city, we’d love to see 1000 (homes) and normally in a healthy market we would have that,” said Ashley Lindquist, a member of Hegg Realtors.

Perspective buyers are being left with minimal options, forcing them to find short term solutions. Linquist says short term renting options are very slim in Sioux Falls. This forces people to get creative, by living with family, friends, or even hotels.

Realtor Amy Stockberger says she has seen a large influx of buyers coming from Minnesota as well as the west coast.

“The overall theme is they love our governor, the love what she is doing,” said Stockberger

The winter is typically a slower season for realtors but this January has been unusual.

“With the amount of demand that we have right now, we’re anything but slow,” said Lindquist.

If you are an interested buyer or seller, a good place to start is by visiting the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire’s website.

