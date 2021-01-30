Advertisement

Reynolds signs bill mandating full-time classroom option

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. A new disclosure report shows an owner of a large pork production company that disproportionately benefited from an Iowa coronavirus aid program recently donated $25,000 to Reynolds' campaign last month. Mary Ann Christensen, board member of Christensen Farms and part of the family that owns the company, made the donation Dec. 29, according to the filing made public Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that requires school districts to provide full-time in-class learning to parents who request it.

She signed it just hours after Republicans in the Iowa Legislature approved the measure, handing her a victory in her effort to get children back in school even as coronavirus infection rates remain high.

Reynolds and fellow Republican lawmakers rejected an outcry from teachers and other education professionals who say it is dangerous to require school staff who have not received the coronavirus vaccine to be in classrooms.

Districts offering partial online learning likely will go to fully in-class learning once the bill takes effect on Feb. 15. Online learning will still be a choice for families who choose it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brockton Hubers
3rd suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls ATM theft
Authorities say the crash happened near Brandon Friday afternoon. (Courtesy: South Dakota...
Two SD Highway Patrol troopers struck on I-90
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
HB 1089 sponsors face backlash from fellow Republicans

Latest News

Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student...
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student athlete
Mitchell Restaurant Rumble
Mitchell Restaurant Rumble is bring members of the community out to support local restaurants
Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a report of a robbery near the area of West 12th...
Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery
The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student...
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student athlete