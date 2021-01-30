Reynolds signs bill mandating full-time classroom option

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that requires school districts to provide full-time in-class learning to parents who request it.

She signed it just hours after Republicans in the Iowa Legislature approved the measure, handing her a victory in her effort to get children back in school even as coronavirus infection rates remain high.

Reynolds and fellow Republican lawmakers rejected an outcry from teachers and other education professionals who say it is dangerous to require school staff who have not received the coronavirus vaccine to be in classrooms.

Districts offering partial online learning likely will go to fully in-class learning once the bill takes effect on Feb. 15. Online learning will still be a choice for families who choose it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.