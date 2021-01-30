Advertisement

SDSU Men Deal With Another COVID-19 Weekend Cancellation

Jacks have had four Summit games called off
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of 11 men’s and women’s college basketball games have been cancelled this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.

And perhaps no team has been hit harder during its league season than the South Dakota State men.

The Jackrabbits had this weekend’s series at Denver cancelled and will end the week having played the fewest Summit League games of any team with just four. That matches the number of games they’ve had cancelled, none of which were due to any COVID positives on SDSU.

All State can do is try to improve through practice, though there’s no substitute for game play.

The Jacks are scheduled to return to the floor next Friday when they host arch rival South Dakota.

