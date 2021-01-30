Slick conditions through the evening; improving forecast to follow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Most of our Saturday has been quiet but we have seen some slick conditions in parts of central South Dakota thanks to some areas of patchy fog and freezing drizzle. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place through the evening hours for southern Minnesota, the I-29 corridor and northeastern South Dakota. This is for freezing drizzle, so be sure to use caution if you do plan to travel, especially on those bridges, overpasses and sidewalks.

TONIGHT: An area of low pressure tracking across the Central U.S. is responsible for the freezing drizzle in our area, and moderate to heavy snowfall across eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. That will continue to track east, and precipitation chances will gradually diminish into the overnight hours. Skies will remain cloudy, but areas west will see some breaks in the clouds. Winds will shift to the N and NW at 5-15 mph. Lows fall back into the teens to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Higher pressure will settle in from the north, allowing skies to clear from west to east. Clouds will hang tough along and east of I-29 for most of the day, but should break up heading towards the late afternoon into Sunday night. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Sunday night with a light N to NW wind. Winds will slowly shift to the S and SE heading into Monday morning west of I-29. With the lighter winds, some fog could develop in spots overnight. Highs will range from the upper 20s to low 30s east to the upper 30s and even 40s west. Lows fall back into the single digits and teens.

MONDAY: It’ll be a beautiful day with sunny to partly cloudy skies, mild temperatures and a relatively light wind. Some fog may be possible during the morning hours. Winds trend S to SE at 4-10 mph east and 5-15 mph west. Highs top out in the upper 20s to mid 30s east with the upper 30s and 40s west. Lows drop back into the teens and 20s with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

TUESDAY: Tuesday’s forecast looks to be a carbon copy of Monday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. We’ll see a S to SE wind at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 mph. That will allow highs to boost into the 30s and 40s with the warmer temperatures west. Lows fall back into the 20s with increasing clouds and a S wind at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Eyes continue to track a potential storm system to bring snow to the upper Midwest to round out the first full week of February. Models have diverged quite a bit since yesterday and now bring little to no snowfall to the area. Wednesday will be dry and breezy with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a light rain or snow shower. Winds will shift from the S to the NW as a cold front passes by. A few light snow showers are possible Wednesday night, with mostly dry conditions Thursday and Friday. Models show some snow possibly moving in Friday night, but that’s something to be monitored closely. The one thing that appears likely is no matter where the system tracks, colder temperatures will settle in behind it. Highs Thursday drop into the 20s and 30s, with teens and 20s Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND INTO THE FOLLOWING WEEK: Some of the coldest air of the Winter season will settle in. Clouds will hang tough from time to time with very minor chances of precipitation as well. Highs will only be in the single digits and teens over the weekend, but look to moderate back into the teens and 20s to begin the following week. Lows drop back into the single digits above and below zero, with the coldest temperatures expected Saturday and Sunday nights. Some areas could see lows in the teens below even. Winds will be gusty as well, so wind chills will likely be an issue. There is the possibility a WIND CHILL ADVISORY could be issued, but as always, that’s something the Dakota News Now Weather team will be tracking in the coming days.

