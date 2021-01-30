South Dakota reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths in the state Saturday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,775 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,894 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 108,070. Of that total, 103,401 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 145 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 5.2% of staffed hospital beds and 14.8% of ICU beds in the state. 42.7% of hospital beds and 46.6% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,286 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

