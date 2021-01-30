Top-Ranked Aberdeen Girls Get Big Road Win At Brandon Valley

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The #1 ranking in AA girl’s basketball has been a guarantee that defeat was on the way for whoever held it of late. O’Gorman, Washington and Harrisburg all held the top spot, and all almost immediately lost it.

So far so good for the fourth team to hold down the top spot, the Aberdeen Golden Eagles.

Brooklyn Kusler scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a 50-45 win at Brandon Valley on Friday night.

Aberdeen maintains their status as the only unbeaten team in AA, improving to 12-0 with a victory over a fourth-ranked Lynx (9-3) team that had previously notched wins over O’Gorman and Washington when each held the top spot.

Hilary Behrens led the Lynx with 23.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

