Brandon Valley Boys Edge O’Gorman

Late free throws give Lynx a 60-58 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of free throws with three seconds left lifted the Brandon Valley Lynx to a 60-58 victory over visiting O’Gorman on Saturday night in boy’s prep basketball action.

Brandon Valley’s Jackson Hilton led all scorers with 19 points while Kade Moffit led O’Gorman with 16.

