Brandon Valley Boys Edge O’Gorman

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of free throws with three seconds left lifted the Brandon Valley Lynx to a 60-58 victory over visiting O’Gorman on Saturday night in boy’s prep basketball action.

Brandon Valley’s Jackson Hilton led all scorers with 19 points while Kade Moffit led O’Gorman with 16.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.