Advertisement

Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) - A couple and their two young children were found dead in a home Saturday in northeast Oklahoma in what police said appears to be a triple murder-suicide, the Tulsa World reported.

Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the home in a mobile home park about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead.

She had been expecting to babysit the children but had been unable to reach anyone on the phone to confirm the plan, he said.

Enzbrenner said he did not know if a weapon was found in the residence. He said the victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were “all over the house,” the newspaper reported.

Enzenbrenner said witnesses told police that they had heard a commotion at the victims’ home between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, which he described as loud banging.

Police don’t believe that there is any threat to the public, Enzbrenner said.

Enzebrenner, who said he has been on the police force for 30 years, said he doesn’t recall ever having a quadruple homicide in Sand Springs, a suburb of Tulsa.

A murder occurred at the same mobile home park about 16 years ago, he told the newspaper.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brockton Hubers
3rd suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls ATM theft
Authorities say the crash happened near Brandon Friday afternoon. (Courtesy: South Dakota...
Two SD Highway Patrol troopers struck on I-90
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
HB 1089 sponsors face backlash from fellow Republicans

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief
The creator of the mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders wore at President Joe Biden’s inauguration has...
Creator of ‘Bernie’ mittens partners with teddy bear maker
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russia arrests 3,800 during wide protests backing Navalny
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines