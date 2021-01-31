Fourth Ranked Riders Run Away From Lincoln
26-6 second quarter run propels Roosevelt to 63-50
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Roosevelt Rough Riders, ranked fourth in boy’s AA basketball, went on a 26-6 run in the second quarter against arch rival Lincoln and never looked back, rolling over the visiting Patriots 63-50 on Saturday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
