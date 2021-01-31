Mitchell Restaurant Rumble is bring members of the community out to support local restaurants

Mitchell, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Chamber of Commerce is hosting the “Restaurant Rumble,” which is pitting 12 local restaurants against each other, to see who can come out on top.

The idea behind this competition, was to get as many Mitchell restaurants as possible to join in and get those in the community to come out and have a little fun.

“Restaurant Rumble kind of came from the idea of you know this time of year were just getting off of the Holiday season where were really promoting shopping locally, this is a really great opportunity, I guess to get some people into our restaurants and really kind of promote people to eat local,” said Jared Indahl, Events Coordinator for the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce.

Every food vendor participating in the “Restaurant Rumble” has prepared some special meals to represent themselves.

Now, it’s up to the people of Mitchell and the surrounding areas to pick their favorite.

Voting is done by making a Facebook post about your favorite dish and tagging the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce.

Winning would be nice for any of the restaurants, but they are just glad to see people come out.

“It’s nice to do this with the town, the town and the surrounding communities have really kept us alive in the restaurant industry. We should all be very thankful in this town, so it’s nice to see their faces again, tell them thank you in person, that kind of stuff,” Said Josh Soulek, General Manager of Whiskey Creek.

The Covid pandemic was difficult for many people and businesses...

Restaurants were no exception.

Having events like the “Restaurant Rumble” is giving restaurants the push forward they need.

Anything that’s going to promote restaurant business right now is a plus for every restaurant in our community. A friendly competition like this is something that can bring in a customer that maybe wouldn’t have tried our place before,” said Stephanie Vaughan, Co-Owner of the Depot Restaurant.

