Quiet and mild start to February... but how long will it last?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Cloud cover hung tough across the eastern half of the area once again, limiting temperatures into the mid to upper 20s. Skies did clear across western and central South Dakota, which allowed temperatures to rise into the 30s and 40s, even Rapid City getting into the lower 50s! Mild temperatures will overtake the rest of the area to begin the week and the first few days of February, but models are showing that the warmth won’t last too long.

TONIGHT: Clouds will hang tough along and east of I-29 through early evening, but skies should become partly cloudy overnight. Areas west will see a clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will become light and variable to calm, so areas of fog could develop overnight. Lows will drop back into the teens, so with the cold temperatures and the possibility of fog, that could cause some slick spots, so be aware of that.

MONDAY: High pressure will dominate our weather to begin February. After some morning fog, skies will become sunny to partly cloudy and pave way for a rather pleasant day. Winds will be rather light, out of the SSE and SE at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the 30s east with 40s west, and possibly close to 50 out towards Rapid City. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s with a partly cloudy sky and a E to SE wind at 5-15 mph. Models do show the possibility of some fog redeveloping once again.

TUESDAY: Despite seeing a little extra cloud cover thanks to a warm front draped to our west, it’ll still be a mild and pleasant day. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and a SE wind at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Cloud cover will start to increase heading into Tuesday night as the warm front attached to a low pressure starts to track towards the area. Highs are in the 30s east and 40s west with lows only falling back into the 20s to near 30.

WEDNESDAY: The next low will track towards the area. It’s not looking to be all that strong, but it will bring a chance of light snow and wintry mix showers. The best chance will be late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night as a cold front comes through. Winds trend breezy out of the S at 10-20 mph, but will shift to the NW as the cold front moves through. Highs though will still be mild, in the 30s and 40s. Lows will drop back into the teens and 20s.

THURSDAY: The chance for light snow showers will continue through the morning hours with some clearing into the afternoon, especially west of the Missouri River. Skies become partly cloudy into Thursday night as we get a brief break in the clouds and the precipitation. Winds will be gusty out of the NW at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Highs will be in the 20s so back closer to average, but the winds will make it feel more like the teens. Lows drop back into the single digits with wind chill values likely below zero.

FRIDAY: Clouds will move back in ahead of yet another system that looks to bring a chance of light snow showers and patchy areas of freezing drizzle. The best chance for that will be into late Friday afternoon into Friday night. Snow accumulations look to remain light as of now. Winds remain breezy out of the N and NW at 10-20 mph. Highs top out in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits above and below zero.

LONG TERM: We’ll likely see the coldest air of the season next weekend as a very strong high pressure moves in to our northwest. Highs will only be in the single digits to low teens Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be below zero and some areas could be seeing lows in the teens below zero. The cold temperatures combined with a blustery N to NW wind, wind chill values will be dangerously cold and could very well prompt a WIND CHILL ADVISORY. The good news is models show temperatures moderating into the second week of February with highs climbing back closer to average.

