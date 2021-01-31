Advertisement

SDSU’s Cade Johnson Wraps Up Week At Reese’s Senior Bowl

Former Jackrabbit had strong week in front of NFL scouts
SDSU alum hoping to impress NFL scouts.
SDSU alum hoping to impress NFL scouts.(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MOBILE, AL (Dakota News Now) - As the South Dakota State football team prepares for their COVID-delayed spring season, former All-American Cade Johnson is preparing for the NFL draft.

And this week presented his best opportunity to impress scouts at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Johnson, who opted out of his senior season in the spring and next fall to declare for the draft, had a strong week of practice in Mobile leading up to this afternoon’s Senior Bowl. During the game he showed his value on special teams with a tackle in punt coverage. He also hauled in a ten yard pass in the fourth quarter, the only ball thrown his way.

The NFL Draft runs from April 29th through May 1st.

