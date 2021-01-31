Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a report of a robbery near the area of West 12th Street and South Marion Road early Saturday morning.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, two men entered the store around 2:40 A.M., selected items, and then went up to the register. One of the subjects proceeded to display a weapon and demand money, but none was taken.

Both subjects fled in a dark colored sedan with front passenger side damage and a spare tire on the right rear passenger side.

Police described the first subject as a Native American male under 6′ tall stocky build, wearing a white mask, black pants and a light grey hoodie. The second subject was described as a Native American male over 6′ tall wearing a black bandana, black pants and a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding these subjects is being asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.

