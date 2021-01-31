Advertisement

South Dakota reports 179 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths Sunday

SD COVID
SD COVID(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths in the state Sunday. The total number of virus-related deaths is at 1,778 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,833 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 108,250. Of that total, 103,639 residents are considered recovered.

There are currently 125 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 4.5% of staffed hospital beds and 10.6% of ICU beds in the state. 44% of hospital beds and 50.2% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 6,290 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

