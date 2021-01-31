Stampede Shut Down Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - After a ten-goal game last night in Lincoln, the Sioux Falls Stampede only needed one to shutout the Sioux City Musketeers 1-0 at the Tyson Events Center Saturday night. Luke Toporowski scored the lone goal of the match, while goaltender Trent Burnham made 29 saves in net for the shutout.

The first goal of the game came 15 minutes into the first period off the stick of Luke Toporowski. His third goal and eighth point in four games played since joining the team on loan two weeks ago. Defenseman Brandon Chabrier was able to skate freely down the right-wing wall behind the net and found Toporowski in front of goaltender Akira Schmid for the wrap around tap in.

Goaltender Trent Burnham and Schmid stood tall in net for the remainder of the game and denied two power play opportunities by each team. Burnham finished saving 29 of 29 shots on net, while Schmid made 17 of 18 stops.

The Herd improves to 11-12-1 on the season and two points in front of the Musketeers in the standings. The two will do battle one more time tomorrow afternoon at the Tyson Events Center. Puck drop scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

