Tanagers Rip Redfield To Make Claim For Top Ranking

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been 32 years since the Vermillion boy’s basketball program last made the state tournament.

This year could end that streak.

After a 68-66 win over fourth-ranked Dell Rapids on Thursday, combined with top-ranked Dakota Valley’s loss to Sioux Falls Christian, the second-ranked Tanagers likely laid claim to the number one ranking when the new polls come out Monday after defeating Redfield 62-35 at the Dak XII/NEC Clash in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

The Tanagers improve to 12-0 and are the only unbeaten team in Class A. Redfield falls to 9-4.

