Advertisement

Tanagers Rip Redfield To Make Claim For Top Ranking

Vermillion Wins 62-35 At Dak XII/NEC Clash To Improve To 12-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been 32 years since the Vermillion boy’s basketball program last made the state tournament.

This year could end that streak.

After a 68-66 win over fourth-ranked Dell Rapids on Thursday, combined with top-ranked Dakota Valley’s loss to Sioux Falls Christian, the second-ranked Tanagers likely laid claim to the number one ranking when the new polls come out Monday after defeating Redfield 62-35 at the Dak XII/NEC Clash in Madison on Saturday afternoon.

The Tanagers improve to 12-0 and are the only unbeaten team in Class A. Redfield falls to 9-4.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Brockton Hubers
3rd suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls ATM theft
Authorities say the crash happened near Brandon Friday afternoon. (Courtesy: South Dakota...
Two SD Highway Patrol troopers struck on I-90
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
HB 1089 sponsors face backlash from fellow Republicans

Latest News

Riders win 63-50
Fourth Ranked Riders Run Away From Lincoln
Scores 19 to lead Lynx to 60-58 win
Brandon Valley Boys Edge O’Gorman
60-45 final on Saturday for third ranked Tigers
Honner & Haar Lead Harrisburg To Win At Rapid City Central
Stops 28 in 1-0 win at Sioux City
Stampede Shut Down Sioux City
92-52 final to finish weekend sweep
Viking Women Crush Upper Iowa Again