Wolves Win Dogfight With Bulldogs
Northern men reach 10-0 with 64-58 victory
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 2 Northern State men’s basketball team made history from Wachs Arena this evening, notching their 19th straight victory. The streak began last February with a win over Southwest Minnesota State and broke the school record tonight, which was previously held by the teams from the 1992-93 and 2017-18 teams.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 64, UMD 58
Records: NSU 10-0 (8-0 NSIC), UMD 2-5 (1-5 NSIC)
Attendance: 1362
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After a double figure victory last night, Duluth returned to Wachs Arena with a plan, challenging the Wolves throughout the contest
- Northern led 30-28 at the half, however UMD took a 44-41 lead with about 14 minutes remaining in regulation
- The two teams trade leads in those remaining minutes and it was the Wolves ball with a tie score of 58-58 at the 1:20 mark
- A second chance score by Parker Fox gave Northern the lead, which held for the final 50 seconds of play
- The Wolves closed out the win with a pair of defensive stops and two points from both Mason Stark and Fox
- NSU shot 39.6% from the floor, 25.0% from the 3-point line, and 63.0% from the foul line in the win
- They were out-shot by the Bulldogs in all three categories however tallied 37 rebounds to UMD’s 31, resulting in 12 second chance points
- In addition, Northern added 30 points in the paint, 14 points off the bench, and 13 points off turnovers
- Three Wolves scored in double figures and the team saw four players with three or more assists and five with five or more rebounds
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Parker Fox: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 83.3 FG%, 2 steals
- Tommy Chatman: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
- Mason Stark: 10 points, 7 rebounds
- Cole Bergan: 8 points, 3 rebounds
UP NEXT
Northern State takes their final road trip of the 2021 season next weekend, traveling to the University of Mary. The Wolves and Marauders will tip-off at 6 p.m. on February 5 and 6. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.
-CORRECTION: In the highlights it was stated that Northern State improved to 8-0 when it was, in fact, actually 10-0.
