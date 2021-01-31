Wolves Win Dogfight With Bulldogs

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 2 Northern State men’s basketball team made history from Wachs Arena this evening, notching their 19th straight victory. The streak began last February with a win over Southwest Minnesota State and broke the school record tonight, which was previously held by the teams from the 1992-93 and 2017-18 teams.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 64, UMD 58

Records : NSU 10-0 (8-0 NSIC), UMD 2-5 (1-5 NSIC)

Attendance: 1362

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a double figure victory last night, Duluth returned to Wachs Arena with a plan, challenging the Wolves throughout the contest

Northern led 30-28 at the half, however UMD took a 44-41 lead with about 14 minutes remaining in regulation

The two teams trade leads in those remaining minutes and it was the Wolves ball with a tie score of 58-58 at the 1:20 mark

A second chance score by Parker Fox gave Northern the lead, which held for the final 50 seconds of play

The Wolves closed out the win with a pair of defensive stops and two points from both Mason Stark and Fox

NSU shot 39.6% from the floor, 25.0% from the 3-point line, and 63.0% from the foul line in the win

They were out-shot by the Bulldogs in all three categories however tallied 37 rebounds to UMD’s 31, resulting in 12 second chance points

In addition, Northern added 30 points in the paint, 14 points off the bench, and 13 points off turnovers

Three Wolves scored in double figures and the team saw four players with three or more assists and five with five or more rebounds

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State takes their final road trip of the 2021 season next weekend, traveling to the University of Mary. The Wolves and Marauders will tip-off at 6 p.m. on February 5 and 6. Live video, stat, and audio links are available on the men’s basketball schedule on nsuwolves.com.

-CORRECTION: In the highlights it was stated that Northern State improved to 8-0 when it was, in fact, actually 10-0.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.