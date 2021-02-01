Advertisement

#14 Creighton Rallies For Five Set Win At USD

Coyotes split weekend with nationally ranked Blue Jays
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night the South Dakota volleyball team rallied for one of the biggest wins in USD history, storming back to win the final three sets at 14th-ranked Creighton for a 3-2 victory.

Turnabout was fair play in the rematch Sunday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

After the Coyotes took the first two sets the Blue Jays stormed back to win the final three, defeating USD 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23 & 15-7.

USD’s Elizabeth Juhnke had a match-high 23 kills with Sami Slaughter adding 15. Keeley Davis led Creighton with 20 kills.

South Dakota falls to 1-3 after suffering their second five set loss of the year. Despite the disappointment the Coyotes clearly showed why they are the preseason pick to win the Summit League and return to the NCAA Tournament after going toe-to-toe with the nationally ranked Blue Jays, a team they were swept by just two years ago in the NCAA Tournament. USD will begin Summit play next Sunday at North Dakota.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a report of a robbery near the area of West 12th...
Sioux Falls police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery
The body of a Day County woman who has been missing since December was found in northeastern...
Body of missing woman found in northeastern South Dakota
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student...
Family and friends host fundraiser to remember former Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan student athlete
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial

Latest News

Scores career-high 27 in win at Mankato
Sioux Falls Men Earn Weekend Split At Mankato
Scores career-high 27 in win at Mankato
USF Men Earn Weekend Split At Mankato
File video picture. Antonen passed away at 64 on January 30th, 2021.
South Dakota Native Baseball Writer Mel Antonen Passes Away
File video picture. Antonen passed away at 64 on January 30th, 2021.
South Dakota Native Baseball Writer Mel Antonen Passes Away
Sioux City Stops Stampede’s Perfect Weekend In Overtime