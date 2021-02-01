14 Creighton Rallies For Five Set Win At USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night the South Dakota volleyball team rallied for one of the biggest wins in USD history, storming back to win the final three sets at 14th-ranked Creighton for a 3-2 victory.

Turnabout was fair play in the rematch Sunday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

After the Coyotes took the first two sets the Blue Jays stormed back to win the final three, defeating USD 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23 & 15-7.

USD’s Elizabeth Juhnke had a match-high 23 kills with Sami Slaughter adding 15. Keeley Davis led Creighton with 20 kills.

South Dakota falls to 1-3 after suffering their second five set loss of the year. Despite the disappointment the Coyotes clearly showed why they are the preseason pick to win the Summit League and return to the NCAA Tournament after going toe-to-toe with the nationally ranked Blue Jays, a team they were swept by just two years ago in the NCAA Tournament. USD will begin Summit play next Sunday at North Dakota.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

