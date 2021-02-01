605 Magazine’s February issue focuses on business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The February issue of 605 Magazine highlights several businesses throughout the state. The couple on the front cover owns a company called InsideOutMoz. Sam Jacomet met his now wife, Nadia Muando-Jacomet, while he was in the PeaceCorps in Africa. The two got married in November of 2019, and Nadia opened a shop on Etsy in the late spring of 2020, selling contemporary, modern clothing that she makes. You can read more of their story in this month’s issue of the magazine.

You can pick it up at various locations around the state including Hy-Vee. You can also read this month’s issue online.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.