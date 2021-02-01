Advertisement

Bill to disclose Noem’s travel security costs faces backlash

Trump Victory hosted South Dakota Governor Krisit Noem, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks, and Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski in Bangor Wednesday.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota lawmaker pushing a bill to require Gov. Kristi Noem to disclose taxpayer-funds used for her travel security on the campaign trail has faced a pressure campaign to kill the proposal.

Rep. Taffy Howards says she faced text message attacks and fellow Republicans rescinding support after hearing from the governor’s office.

Noem’s administration has refused to disclose to media outlets how much it costs to send Highway Patrol Troopers with the governor as she has traveled the country campaigning for Donald Trump and fundraising for her campaign.

Howard argues it would not compromise safety to know how much is spent on travel security.

