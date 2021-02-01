Dells Theatre keeping historic feel through new ownership

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For decades the Dells Theatre has been a source for entertainment for the Dell Rapids community, and Sunday marks the last day under its current owners.

Logan Luxury Theatres, and Jeff Logan, own movie theaters in Mitchell, Huron, and Dell Rapids and as of Monday the Dells Theatre will be under new ownership but keep the same feel.

It’s been a lifelong dream of Brian Anderson’s to own a movie theater.

“At one point in my life I wanted to own a movie theater, and dream’s finally coming true,” Anderson said.

That passion for film started at a young age for Anderson, as he was a child actor playing roles in shows like Save By The Bell. It continued during his college days in Mitchell working for Logan Luxury 5 Cinema, before continuing in his adult years managing the Dells Theatre.

“It’s like stepping into a time machine. First time I came in here, and starting working here, the nostalgia and seeing the art deco and the original stenciling that’s on the ceiling here, I had an instant love of this theater,” Anderson added.

The Dells Theatre was built in 1938, and previous owner Jeff Logan kept most of its original feel. Something frequent movie goers enjoy most.

“I like they have very current movies, the prices are very reasonable, it’s family oriented, and the architecture we love the old style of it. It’s a lot of hometown,” Doug Kraayenhof of Hills, Minnesota said.

The architecture is a big reason the theater is so loved.

“In 1938 we had the art deco stenciling on the ceiling, Jeff brought in some art deco pieces from a Chicago theater that we have on our seats here. We have the original lights from 1938 and you can change the colors,” Anderson said.

Anderson added he plans to keep the theater in its original shape, and is ready to continue to share his passion with the Dell Rapids Community.

“My love for movies and being able to own a movie theater, play it for the people of Dells and surrounding areas, it brings me no greater joy,” said Anderson.

As for some new things at Dells Theater in the future, Anderson said he’d love to have a few more private parties as well as let people play video games on the projector screen.

